IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading 7.9% Higher - Here's Why

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 7.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.80 and last traded at $63.54. 52,269,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 26,298,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.89.

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Key Headlines Impacting IonQ

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: Traders are betting IonQ could be among the next quantum companies to receive a U.S. government stake, adding a potential policy tailwind for the stock.

Traders are betting IonQ could be among the next quantum companies to receive a U.S. government stake, adding a potential policy tailwind for the stock. Positive Sentiment: IonQ reported record first-quarter revenue, raised its 2026 outlook to $260 million–$270 million, and unveiled major expansion plans, including a new research lab and a SkyWater acquisition.

IonQ reported record first-quarter revenue, raised its 2026 outlook to $260 million–$270 million, and unveiled major expansion plans, including a new research lab and a SkyWater acquisition. Positive Sentiment: Retail sentiment remains strong, with a Stocktwits poll showing a majority of users bullish on IonQ over the next five years.

Retail sentiment remains strong, with a Stocktwits poll showing a majority of users bullish on IonQ over the next five years. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is also drawing more attention from investors and analysts, with Zacks noting that IonQ is one of the market’s most-watched quantum names.

The stock is also drawing more attention from investors and analysts, with Zacks noting that IonQ is one of the market’s most-watched quantum names. Negative Sentiment: Some profit-taking may be occurring after the recent run-up, and one report noted the stock fell despite the improved outlook and acquisition news, suggesting elevated volatility.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded IonQ from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.50 price target on IonQ in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of IonQ in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on IonQ from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IonQ

IonQ Trading Up 7.9%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of -226.93 and a beta of 3.05.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). IonQ had a net margin of 174.88% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $64.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 754.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In other IonQ news, insider John W. Raymond sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $93,352.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 83,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,326.42. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $115,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,270.94. The trade was a 46.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,354 shares of company stock worth $504,428. Insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONQ. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 485.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 3,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 624 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 216.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PeakShares LLC purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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