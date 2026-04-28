IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Down 1.6% - Time to Sell?

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.25 and last traded at $43.1280. Approximately 21,283,133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 24,235,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.84.

Get IonQ alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting IonQ

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IONQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of IonQ in a report on Monday, February 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of IonQ from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of IonQ from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IonQ presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $68.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IONQ

IonQ Stock Performance

The business's 50 day moving average price is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 2.80.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

In other news, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 5,165 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $203,707.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 112,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,428,757.04. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Raymond sold 2,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $93,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 83,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,799,326.42. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,581 shares of company stock valued at $316,156. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 4.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company's stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 5.5% in the third quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 117.4% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 8.4% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 50.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IonQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IonQ wasn't on the list.

While IonQ currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here