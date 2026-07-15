IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Down 4.9% - Here's What Happened

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.86 and last traded at $37.3760. Approximately 20,294,641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 25,986,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.29.

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Key IonQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IONQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IonQ from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised IonQ from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded IonQ from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.50 price target on IonQ in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IonQ

IonQ Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of -133.49 and a beta of 3.23.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $64.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.75 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 174.88%.IonQ's revenue for the quarter was up 754.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IonQ

In related news, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 2,757 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $151,690.14. Following the sale, the director owned 62,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,692.16. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 3,773 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $188,272.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 139,967 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,984,353.30. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 13,102 shares of company stock valued at $701,489 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IonQ by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 3,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 624 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 216.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. PeakShares LLC acquired a new stake in IonQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in IonQ by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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