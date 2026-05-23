IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Upgraded to Sell at Wall Street Zen

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IONQ. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of IonQ from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of IonQ from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IonQ has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $68.63.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IonQ

IonQ Trading Up 7.9%

NYSE:IONQ opened at $63.54 on Friday. IonQ has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $84.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average of $43.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.93 and a beta of 3.05.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). IonQ had a net margin of 174.88% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $64.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 754.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IonQ will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In other news, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 3,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $188,272.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 139,967 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,984,353.30. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John W. Raymond sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $93,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 83,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,799,326.42. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,354 shares of company stock valued at $504,428. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 4.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company's stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 24.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the company's stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 117.4% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 50.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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