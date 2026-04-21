IperionX Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IPX) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of IperionX Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IPX - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.3333.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on IperionX in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of IperionX in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on shares of IperionX from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IperionX in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of IperionX in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On IperionX

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in shares of IperionX in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of IperionX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of IperionX by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IperionX during the fourth quarter valued at $4,249,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of IperionX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. 2.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IperionX Price Performance

IperionX stock opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. IperionX has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $61.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.23.

IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IperionX will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

IperionX Company Profile

IperionX NASDAQ: IPX is a mineral technology company focused on the production and commercialization of high‐purity titanium and zirconium products. The company’s core activities include the development of advanced mineral sands projects and the deployment of proprietary processing technologies aimed at supplying feedstocks to aerospace, defense, additive manufacturing and battery markets.

At the heart of IperionX’s operations is the Stony Creek Project in Virginia, where the company holds significant mineral sands rights.

Further Reading

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