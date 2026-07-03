IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded IPG Photonics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 65,700 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total transaction of $6,809,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,463,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at $669,856,619.28. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 9,975 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total value of $1,195,104.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 76,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,158,036.78. This trade represents a 11.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,515,516. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 455 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 428.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 677 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 348.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Stock Down 8.0%

Shares of IPGP opened at $105.27 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $112.82 and its 200 day moving average is $108.11. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $155.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.94.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. IPG Photonics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.550 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company's core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG's systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

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