IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IPGP shares. Needham & Company LLC raised IPG Photonics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut IPG Photonics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial cut IPG Photonics from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut IPG Photonics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th.

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IPG Photonics Price Performance

Shares of IPGP opened at $107.37 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average is $115.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.73. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $155.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.61, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.99 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business's revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. IPG Photonics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

In related news, CAO Mary E. Buttarazzi sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total transaction of $58,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at $551,928.78. This trade represents a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 9,975 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total value of $1,195,104.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,158,036.78. This represents a 11.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 12,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,431,645 over the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,139 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company's core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG's systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

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