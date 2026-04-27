IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock Price Down 5.2% - Here's Why

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $111.70 and last traded at $118.0460. 101,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 509,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.55.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded IPG Photonics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research raised IPG Photonics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $92.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered IPG Photonics from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 157.48, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $274.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $249.58 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 3.10%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. IPG Photonics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IPG Photonics

In other news, CAO Mary E. Buttarazzi sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total value of $58,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,749 shares in the company, valued at $551,928.78. The trade was a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,166,285. This represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 51.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 455 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 428.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 677 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 332.9% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company's stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company's core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG's systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

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