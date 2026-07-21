iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IQ - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.5467.

IQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered iQIYI from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Zacks Research lowered iQIYI from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Benchmark restated a "hold" rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on iQIYI

Institutional Trading of iQIYI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in iQIYI by 2.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 366,300 shares of the company's stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iQIYI by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 534,118 shares of the company's stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 22,662 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in iQIYI by 393.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,152,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,011 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI Stock Performance

Shares of IQ stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc is a leading online entertainment service provider headquartered in Beijing, China, offering a comprehensive portfolio of streaming video content across multiple genres. The company operates a subscription-based video-on-demand (SVOD) platform, complemented by advertising-supported content (AVOD) and pay-per-view offerings. Its digital library encompasses original series, feature films, variety shows, animation and documentaries, catering to diverse demographic segments and viewer preferences.

Originally launched by Baidu in 2010 as an online video site, iQIYI was formally rebranded in early 2012 and has since expanded its footprint beyond China's domestic market.

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