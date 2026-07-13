IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Mizuho

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the medical research company's stock. Mizuho's price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.51% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IQV. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IQVIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings cut IQVIA from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $240.00 price objective on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $225.71.

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IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $208.13 on Monday. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $154.50 and a 1-year high of $247.04. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company's stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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