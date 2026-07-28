IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.12, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.33%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. IQVIA updated its FY 2026 guidance to 12.800-13.000 EPS.

Get IQVIA alerts: Sign Up

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $212.76 on Tuesday. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $154.50 and a 1 year high of $247.04. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $189.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on IQV. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IQVIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised IQVIA from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $225.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IQV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

About IQVIA

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IQVIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IQVIA wasn't on the list.

While IQVIA currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here