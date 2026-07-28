IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $247.72 and last traded at $244.5570, with a volume of 775068 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $213.22.

The medical research company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.12. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.800-13.000 EPS.

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IQVIA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Trending Headlines about IQVIA

Here are the key news stories impacting IQVIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue exceeded estimates. IQVIA reported adjusted earnings of $3.15 per share, above the $3.02-$3.03 analyst consensus and up from $2.81 a year earlier. Revenue increased 8.7% year over year to $4.37 billion, surpassing the $4.30 billion estimate. IQVIA Holdings Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

IQVIA reported adjusted earnings of $3.15 per share, above the $3.02-$3.03 analyst consensus and up from $2.81 a year earlier. Revenue increased 8.7% year over year to $4.37 billion, surpassing the $4.30 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year profit forecast. IQVIA now expects fiscal 2026 earnings per share of $12.80-$13.00, above the $12.57 consensus estimate. Revenue guidance of $17.3-$17.5 billion was also maintained at or above expectations, signaling confidence in demand and execution. IQVIA Raises Annual Profit Forecast on Clinical Research Demand

IQVIA now expects fiscal 2026 earnings per share of $12.80-$13.00, above the $12.57 consensus estimate. Revenue guidance of $17.3-$17.5 billion was also maintained at or above expectations, signaling confidence in demand and execution. Positive Sentiment: Clinical research demand and backlog are supporting growth. Reports highlighted sustained customer demand and a ballooning backlog, which could provide future revenue visibility for IQVIA’s clinical research and healthcare intelligence businesses. IQVIA Stocks Rises on 2Q Gains and Ballooning Backlog

Reports highlighted sustained customer demand and a ballooning backlog, which could provide future revenue visibility for IQVIA’s clinical research and healthcare intelligence businesses. Neutral Sentiment: IQVIA’s shares are near their 52-week high after the results, while the stock trades at roughly 30 times earnings and carries a debt-to-equity ratio of about 2.2. The strong outlook is supportive, but the valuation and leverage may limit further upside if growth or margins disappoint.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of IQVIA from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $240.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $225.71.

View Our Latest Report on IQVIA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,931 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in IQVIA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,073 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.85. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

About IQVIA

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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