IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.800-13.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 12.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.3 billion-$17.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.3 billion.

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IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $212.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $154.50 and a 1 year high of $247.04. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $189.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.12. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.33%.The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.800-13.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IQVIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded IQVIA from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on IQVIA from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $240.00 target price on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $225.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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