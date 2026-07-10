IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Stock Price Down 1.4% - Here's Why

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) shares fell 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.97 and last traded at $41.14. Approximately 29,792,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 42,060,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.72.

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IREN News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting IREN this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IREN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IREN from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $96.00 target price on IREN in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IREN in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on IREN from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on IREN to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IREN currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IREN

IREN Stock Down 1.4%

The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.71 and a beta of 4.27.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). IREN had a net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $144.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $219.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that IREN Limited will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IREN

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in IREN by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of IREN by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 691 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of IREN during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of IREN during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of IREN during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IREN Company Profile

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

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