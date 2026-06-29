Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.52, but opened at $51.76. Iridium Communications shares last traded at $52.4720, with a volume of 2,694,653 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on IRDM shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. William Blair cut Iridium Communications from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Iridium Communications from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Stock Up 21.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock's fifty day moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average is $30.42.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.07). Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 12.05%.The firm had revenue of $219.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Iridium Communications's revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Iridium Communications's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,043 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $67,419.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 45,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,793. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 392.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 10,363.2% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company's stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc operates a global satellite communications network that delivers voice and data services across land, sea and air. The company's unique architecture relies on a constellation of 66 low-Earth orbit satellites, enabling real-time connectivity in regions beyond the reach of terrestrial wireless networks. Iridium's core offerings include satellite voice and messaging services, broadband data terminals, push-to-talk (PTT) interoperability and machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT).

Iridium serves a diverse range of markets, including maritime shipping, aviation, government and defense, energy, and enterprise.

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