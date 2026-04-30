Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Announces $0.86 Quarterly Dividend

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.864 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Iron Mountain has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Iron Mountain has a dividend payout ratio of 148.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Iron Mountain to earn $5.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.7%.

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Iron Mountain Trading Up 9.7%

NYSE IRM traded up $11.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.66. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,038,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.80 and a beta of 1.13. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $77.77 and a 12 month high of $126.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.06.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 99.59%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRM. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Iron Mountain from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $124.60.

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Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

Further Reading

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