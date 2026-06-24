Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $134.68 and last traded at $132.0350, with a volume of 36915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.06.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IRM

Iron Mountain Trading Down 1.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.58 and a beta of 1.19. The business's fifty day moving average is $124.23 and its 200 day moving average is $106.06.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.86 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 380.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,189 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $902,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total value of $244,011.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,196 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,184,078.12. This trade represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,260 shares of company stock worth $17,203,835. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,889 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 19,856 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company's stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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