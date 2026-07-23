Isabella Bank (NASDAQ:ISBA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Isabella Bank (NASDAQ:ISBA - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.23), Zacks reports. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

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Isabella Bank Stock Down 0.9%

Isabella Bank stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $38.13. 41,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,882. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $279.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.01. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.08. Isabella Bank has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $58.83.

Isabella Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Isabella Bank's dividend payout ratio is 41.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Isabella Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Isabella Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Isabella Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Isabella Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Isabella Bank by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,591 shares of the company's stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ISBA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Isabella Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Isabella Bank from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Isabella Bank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Isabella Bank has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $47.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Isabella Bank

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank NASDAQ: ISBA is a community bank headquartered in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, serving individuals and businesses across mid-Michigan. The bank delivers a broad array of financial products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and online and mobile banking platforms designed to meet everyday banking needs.

On the commercial side, Isabella Bank offers business lending solutions such as lines of credit, term loans, and equipment financing, alongside treasury management, merchant services, and payroll processing to help companies manage cash flow and streamline operations.

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