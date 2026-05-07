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iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF Common Class (TSE:FIE) Sets New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF Common Class logo with background
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Key Points

  • 52-week high: iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF (TSE:FIE) hit a new 52-week high intraday at C$10.52 and last traded at C$10.50 (up ~1.0%) with roughly 230,114 shares changing hands.
  • FIE is trading above its key technicals — the 50-day SMA (C$9.96) and 200-day SMA (C$9.84) — suggesting recent positive momentum.
  • Fund strategy: The ETF seeks total return via distributions and capital appreciation by investing mainly in Canadian financial-sector common and preferred shares, corporate bonds and income trust units, and may use borrowings.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Shares of iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF Common Class (TSE:FIE - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.52 and last traded at C$10.50, with a volume of 230114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.40.

iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF Common Class Trading Up 1.0%

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is C$9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.84.

iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF Common Class Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The investment objective of the Fund is to maximize total return for investors, consisting of distributions and capital appreciation. To achieve funds objective the investment strategy of the Fund is to invest its net assets, together with borrowings under its loan facility, in a portfolio consisting primarily of common shares, preferred shares, corporate bonds and income trust units of issuers in the Canadian financial sector.

See Also

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Should You Invest $1,000 in iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF Common Class Right Now?

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While iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF Common Class currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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