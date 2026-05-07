iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF Common Class (TSE:FIE) Sets New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

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iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF Common Class Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF Common Class ( TSE:FIE Get Free Report ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.52 and last traded at C$10.50, with a volume of 230114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.40.

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is C$9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.84.

iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF Common Class Company Profile

The investment objective of the Fund is to maximize total return for investors, consisting of distributions and capital appreciation. To achieve funds objective the investment strategy of the Fund is to invest its net assets, together with borrowings under its loan facility, in a portfolio consisting primarily of common shares, preferred shares, corporate bonds and income trust units of issuers in the Canadian financial sector.

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