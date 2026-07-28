Itau Unibanco (ITUB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Itau Unibanco to post earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $9.2932 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 21.27%. On average, analysts expect Itau Unibanco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Itau Unibanco Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Itau Unibanco has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58.

Itau Unibanco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Itau Unibanco's payout ratio is 4.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vanzo Carlos Orestes sold 60,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,008,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,306,035.36. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itau Unibanco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 104.3% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 84,543,938 shares of the bank's stock valued at $574,053,000 after purchasing an additional 43,153,787 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Itau Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,319,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the third quarter worth about $99,388,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 1,667.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,413,727 shares of the bank's stock worth $91,117,000 after buying an additional 11,711,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,959,405 shares of the bank's stock valued at $694,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737,696 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITUB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Itau Unibanco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Itau Unibanco currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ITUB

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco SA NYSE: ITUB is a Brazilian banking and financial services conglomerate headquartered in São Paulo. The company was formed by the merger of Banco Itaú and Unibanco in 2008 and is one of the largest private-sector banks in Brazil and among the leading banks in Latin America. Itaú Unibanco is publicly listed in Brazil and maintains an international listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a full range of financial products and services across retail, commercial and wholesale banking.

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