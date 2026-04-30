ITM Power (LON:ITM) Trading 12.7% Higher - What's Next?

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 151.30 and last traded at GBX 146. 12,854,918 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 5,140,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.60.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 60 price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on ITM Power from GBX 100 to GBX 110 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ITM Power has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ITM

ITM Power Stock Up 8.9%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 79.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a market cap of £979.71 million, a P/E ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 2.03.

ITM Power (LON:ITM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported GBX (2.30) EPS for the quarter. ITM Power had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 108.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that ITM Power Plc will post -8.9214682 earnings per share for the current year.

About ITM Power

ITM Power designs and manufactures industrial-scale electrolysers for green hydrogen production. Its proprietary PEM technology, vertically integrated manufacturing, and in-house engineering capabilities enable it to supply standardised, high-performance hydrogen plants. With a proven track record in large-scale projects, ITM Power helps leading industrial and energy companies achieve their decarbonisation goals. In addition to its equipment offering, the company provides reliable and cost-competitive hydrogen supply through its build, own and operate (BOO) model, Hydropulse. Headquartered in the UK, ITM Power is listed on the London Stock Exchange AIM LSE: ITM and holds the Green Economy Mark, which recognises companies that generate over 50% of their revenues from green products and services.

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