ITM Power (LON:ITM) Trading Down 8.4% - Here's What Happened

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM - Get Free Report) shares fell 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 143.30 and last traded at GBX 143.30. 13,179,538 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 4,921,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.42.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITM. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of ITM Power from GBX 100 to GBX 110 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 60 target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 95.

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ITM Power Stock Down 8.4%

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market cap of £882.97 million, a PE ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 2.03. The business's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 75.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 71.94.

ITM Power (LON:ITM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported GBX (2.30) EPS for the quarter. ITM Power had a negative net margin of 108.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ITM Power Plc will post -8.9214682 earnings per share for the current year.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power designs and manufactures industrial-scale electrolysers for green hydrogen production. Its proprietary PEM technology, vertically integrated manufacturing, and in-house engineering capabilities enable it to supply standardised, high-performance hydrogen plants. With a proven track record in large-scale projects, ITM Power helps leading industrial and energy companies achieve their decarbonisation goals. In addition to its equipment offering, the company provides reliable and cost-competitive hydrogen supply through its build, own and operate (BOO) model, Hydropulse. Headquartered in the UK, ITM Power is listed on the London Stock Exchange AIM LSE: ITM and holds the Green Economy Mark, which recognises companies that generate over 50% of their revenues from green products and services.

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