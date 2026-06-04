Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.2222.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Itron from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Itron from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Itron in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 price target on Itron and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Get Itron alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Itron

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $26,914.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 29,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,455,167. This represents a 1.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 322 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $27,167.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 24,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,010.93. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 3,946 shares of company stock valued at $324,420 in the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Itron

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Itron by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Itron by 343.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company's stock.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of ITRI opened at $82.12 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $87.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. Itron has a 52 week low of $77.77 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $586.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.04 million. Itron had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Itron has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. Research analysts expect that Itron will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc NASDAQ: ITRI is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company's offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron's product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Itron, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Itron wasn't on the list.

While Itron currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here