Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Itron had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Itron updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 1.500-1.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 6.300-6.500 EPS.

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Itron Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $84.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.32. Itron has a 12 month low of $77.77 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is $83.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Itron from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $131.22.

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Insider Transactions at Itron

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 319 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $26,914.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 29,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,455,167. This represents a 1.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 442 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $37,291.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 117,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,911,618.86. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,946 shares of company stock worth $324,420. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Itron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Itron by 343.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Itron by 10.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 25.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Itron in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc NASDAQ: ITRI is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company's offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron's product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

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