Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.300-6.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. Itron also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 1.500-1.600 EPS.

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Itron Trading Up 0.7%

Itron stock opened at $84.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Itron has a 1 year low of $77.77 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $83.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.73.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $586.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.04 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 12.31%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Itron will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Itron in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "underperform" rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Itron from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $131.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ITRI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 319 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $26,914.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 29,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,455,167. This trade represents a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 322 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $27,167.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 24,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,083,010.93. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 3,946 shares of company stock worth $324,420 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Itron by 343.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,609,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company's stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc NASDAQ: ITRI is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company's offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron's product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

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