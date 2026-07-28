Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.500-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $590.0 million-$600.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $607.4 million. Itron also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.300-6.500 EPS.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ITRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Itron from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Itron from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "underperform" rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $131.22.

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Itron Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $84.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.73. Itron has a twelve month low of $77.77 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $586.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.04 million. Itron had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Itron will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Itron

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 319 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $26,914.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,455,167. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $27,167.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 24,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,083,010.93. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,946 shares of company stock valued at $324,420. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Itron during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Itron by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company's stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc NASDAQ: ITRI is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company's offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron's product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

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