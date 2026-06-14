ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $234.9091.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITT. Robert W. Baird set a $246.00 price objective on ITT in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered ITT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays upped their target price on ITT from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on ITT from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ITT in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $270.00 target price for the company.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ITT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ITT news, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total value of $1,483,507.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,988.83. This represents a 44.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $41,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,637,894.19. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in ITT by 55,929.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,518,405 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $263,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,695 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $194,884,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,460,467 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,467,976,000 after acquiring an additional 620,217 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,230,902 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $213,574,000 after acquiring an additional 476,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $78,080,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company's stock.

ITT Stock Performance

NYSE:ITT opened at $188.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $149.02 and a fifty-two week high of $225.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.31.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. ITT had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 10.80%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ITT will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.386 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. ITT's dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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