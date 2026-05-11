ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target Raised to $255.00 at DA Davidson

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the conglomerate's stock. DA Davidson's price target points to a potential upside of 22.80% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ITT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on ITT in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $246.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut ITT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 price target on ITT in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $234.91.

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ITT Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $207.65. 248,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,429. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ITT has a 52-week low of $145.41 and a 52-week high of $225.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32. The business's fifty day moving average is $201.24 and its 200-day moving average is $190.14.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. ITT had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ITT will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ITT

In related news, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $41,682.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,637,894.19. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Luca Savi sold 63,450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $12,099,280.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 262,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,028,284.26. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi increased its stake in ITT by 22,565.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,253 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,238 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $54,020,000 after purchasing an additional 28,937 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,871 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth about $1,880,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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