Ivanhoe Electric (IE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share and revenue of $0.9020 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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Ivanhoe Electric Stock Up 1.6%

NYSEAMERICAN IE opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92. Ivanhoe Electric has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $21.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $17.88.

View Our Latest Report on Ivanhoe Electric

Insider Buying and Selling at Ivanhoe Electric

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, CFO Jordan Neeser sold 17,123 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $226,023.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,060.40. This represents a 16.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cassandra Pulskamp Joseph sold 123,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $2,028,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 51,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $846,577.60. This trade represents a 70.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,912 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,321. 12.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 3.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 43.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,063 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,100 shares of the company's stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 146.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,256 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric NYSEAMERICAN: IE is a mineral exploration and project-development company focused on the discovery and advancement of battery-metal deposits. The company's portfolio targets copper, nickel, silver, gold and zinc resources that support the growing demand for electrification and clean-energy technologies. Through systematic geological mapping, drilling and metallurgical testing, Ivanhoe Electric aims to delineate large-scale, strategically located mineral systems.

Headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Ivanhoe Electric has assembled a diversified land package across North America and Europe.

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