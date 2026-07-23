Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.20.

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Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a "negative" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Ivanhoe Mines from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Price Performance

IVPAF stock opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.64 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47. Ivanhoe Mines has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Ivanhoe Mines had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $165.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $186.31 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on unlocking high-value deposits of copper, nickel, zinc, and platinum-group metals. The company pursues a two-pronged strategy of advancing large-scale mining projects through feasibility and development stages while also expanding its exploration footprint. Ivanhoe's technical expertise spans geology, engineering, environmental management, and community relations, enabling it to secure the necessary permits and infrastructure for major mine developments.

The company's flagship asset is the Kamoa-Kakula copper complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a joint venture with the government of the DRC and Zijin Mining.

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