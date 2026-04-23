Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.41, but opened at $8.84. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at $8.9030, with a volume of 4,910 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $15.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company's fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84.

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Ivanhoe Mines had a net margin of 59.23% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $138.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on unlocking high-value deposits of copper, nickel, zinc, and platinum-group metals. The company pursues a two-pronged strategy of advancing large-scale mining projects through feasibility and development stages while also expanding its exploration footprint. Ivanhoe's technical expertise spans geology, engineering, environmental management, and community relations, enabling it to secure the necessary permits and infrastructure for major mine developments.

The company's flagship asset is the Kamoa-Kakula copper complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a joint venture with the government of the DRC and Zijin Mining.

Further Reading

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