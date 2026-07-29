J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect J & J Snack Foods to announce earnings of $1.70 per share and revenue of $427.6520 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $344.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.67 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect J & J Snack Foods to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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J & J Snack Foods Stock Up 2.3%

JJSF stock opened at $79.52 on Wednesday. J & J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $129.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.38.

J & J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. J & J Snack Foods's payout ratio is presently 107.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J & J Snack Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on JJSF shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on J & J Snack Foods from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $120.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on JJSF

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods NASDAQ: JJSF is a U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of branded snack foods and frozen beverages. Headquartered in Pennsauken, New Jersey, the company develops, produces and markets a broad array of proprietary and licensed products for retail, concession and foodservice customers. Its offerings span soft pretzels, frozen novelties, real Italian ice, churros and packaged beverages under well-known names such as ICEE, SuperPretzel, Luigi's and ChurroMan.

Founded in 1971 by Gerald B.

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