J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 329.92 and traded as high as GBX 355.80. J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 353.90, with a volume of 6,683,026 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBRY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 310 target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "house stock" rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 360 price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 375 price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 395 price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 847.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SBRY

J Sainsbury Stock Up 1.3%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 322.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 329.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.33, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc is one of the UK's leading food, general merchandise and clothing retailers. Offering delicious, great quality food at competitive prices has been at the heart of what we do since we opened our first store in 1869. Today, inspiring and delighting our customers with tasty food remains our priority. Our purpose is that driven by our passion for food, together we serve and help every customer. Our focus on great value food and convenient shopping, whether in-store or online is supported by our brands – Argos, Habitat, Tu, Nectar and Sainsbury's Bank.

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