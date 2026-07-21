J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 847.50.

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SBRY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 395 target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 310 price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 360 price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 375 price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 3,350 to GBX 3,300 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on J Sainsbury

Insider Buying and Selling at J Sainsbury

In related news, insider Simon Roberts sold 197,186 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 328, for a total value of £646,770.08. Also, insider Bl á thnaid Bergin sold 110,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 328, for a total value of £361,101.76. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

J Sainsbury Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of LON:SBRY opened at GBX 352.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 316.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 329.05. The company has a market capitalization of £7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of GBX 291.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 361.80.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The grocer reported GBX 22.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 3,364.70 billion during the quarter. J Sainsbury had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that J Sainsbury will post 25.7241977 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc is one of the UK's leading food, general merchandise and clothing retailers. Offering delicious, great quality food at competitive prices has been at the heart of what we do since we opened our first store in 1869. Today, inspiring and delighting our customers with tasty food remains our priority. Our purpose is that driven by our passion for food, together we serve and help every customer. Our focus on great value food and convenient shopping, whether in-store or online is supported by our brands – Argos, Habitat, Tu, Nectar and Sainsbury's Bank.

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