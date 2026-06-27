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Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
June 27, 2026
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Key Points

  • Jabil has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy”, with seven of ten covering firms rating it a buy or strong buy. The average 12-month price target is about $453.67.
  • Recent analyst updates were largely positive, including higher price targets from JPMorgan, Raymond James, Robert W. Baird, and Stifel Nicolaus. Weiss Ratings was the only firm noted as trimming its view slightly.
  • Jabil also beat its latest quarterly expectations, reporting $3.16 EPS on $8.75 billion in revenue, both above estimates. The company’s revenue rose 11.8% year over year and it reaffirmed FY2026 guidance.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Jabil.

Shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $453.6667.

Several research firms recently commented on JBL. Weiss Ratings cut Jabil from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $460.00 price target on Jabil and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jabil from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Jabil from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Jabil from $355.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jabil

Jabil Price Performance

JBL stock opened at $358.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $356.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28. Jabil has a 52-week low of $189.60 and a 52-week high of $428.93.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.61 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 83.93% and a net margin of 2.57%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,169 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,045,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,842,340. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 1,634 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.74, for a total transaction of $501,213.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 23,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,296,424.38. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,981 shares of company stock worth $10,812,410. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 4,144.3% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company's stock.

About Jabil

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Jabil (NYSE:JBL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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