Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $295.00 to $354.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jabil traded as high as $325.26 and last traded at $326.4790, with a volume of 57425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $321.69.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Jabil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Jabil from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of Jabil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $290.63.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,540,000. This represents a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 9,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.64, for a total value of $2,713,620.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 253,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,548,297.36. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $11,652,721 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $407,299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Jabil by 1,157.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,915 shares of the technology company's stock worth $315,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,247 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Jabil by 107.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,319,675 shares of the technology company's stock worth $286,594,000 after purchasing an additional 682,899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Jabil by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,545 shares of the technology company's stock worth $429,714,000 after buying an additional 591,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,710,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Stock Up 1.8%

The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 2.48%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Jabil's payout ratio is 4.30%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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