Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $395.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the technology company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.47% from the company's current price.

JBL has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $384.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $304.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jabil from $355.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings lowered Jabil from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $453.67.

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Jabil Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:JBL traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $370.45. The company had a trading volume of 933,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,033. Jabil has a 1 year low of $189.60 and a 1 year high of $428.93. The company has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $345.94 and a 200 day moving average of $280.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 2.48%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 76,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,191,960. This represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,540,000. The trade was a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 37,981 shares of company stock worth $11,360,740 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Jabil

Here are the key news stories impacting Jabil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jabil beat fiscal Q3 expectations with revenue of about $8.8 billion and adjusted EPS of $3.16, while also reporting strong year-over-year growth and improved margins. Jabil Posts Third Quarter Results

Jabil beat fiscal Q3 expectations with revenue of about $8.8 billion and adjusted EPS of $3.16, while also reporting strong year-over-year growth and improved margins. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its fiscal 2026 guidance, with management pointing to AI infrastructure demand, hyperscaler wins, and capacity expansion as drivers of continued growth. Jabil raises annual profit forecast amid strong data center demand

The company raised its fiscal 2026 guidance, with management pointing to AI infrastructure demand, hyperscaler wins, and capacity expansion as drivers of continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more bullish after the earnings beat, with Raymond James raising its price target to $450 and maintaining a strong-buy rating. Benzinga / The Fly report

Analysts turned more bullish after the earnings beat, with Raymond James raising its price target to $450 and maintaining a strong-buy rating. Positive Sentiment: Commentary across multiple outlets highlighted Jabil as a key “picks-and-shovels” AI beneficiary, suggesting the stock could keep benefiting if AI server and data center spending remains strong. Jabil Just Gave Investors a Stronger Reason to Buy the Dip

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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