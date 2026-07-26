Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.0714.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research set a $165.00 target price on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $197.00 target price for the company.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CFO Mimi Carsley purchased 375 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,295.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $805,658.84. The trade was a 6.66% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory R. Adelson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.42 per share, for a total transaction of $266,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,806,623.12. This represents a 10.51% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. State Street Corp lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,103,290 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $611,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,140 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,800,777 shares of the technology company's stock worth $268,190,000 after buying an additional 155,616 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,415,221 shares of the technology company's stock worth $258,250,000 after buying an additional 66,633 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,350,393 shares of the technology company's stock worth $246,420,000 after buying an additional 831,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 13,343.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,078,398 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $170,430,000 after buying an additional 1,070,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company's stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.6%

JKHY stock opened at $150.58 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $121.04 and a fifty-two week high of $193.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. The business's 50 day moving average price is $138.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $615.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Jack Henry & Associates's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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