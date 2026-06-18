Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target Lowered to $173.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the technology company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.70% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $191.54.

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Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.3%

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.84. The company had a trading volume of 143,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,143. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $123.27 and a 1-year high of $193.39. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $142.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.81.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.28. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 20.64%.The company had revenue of $615.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $619.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, CFO Mimi Carsley bought 375 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,295.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 6,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $805,658.84. This represents a 6.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory R. Adelson bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.42 per share, for a total transaction of $266,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,806,623.12. This trade represents a 10.51% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,728.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 621,546 shares of the technology company's stock worth $113,420,000 after buying an additional 612,444 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $1,204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,437 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 496,603 shares of the technology company's stock worth $90,620,000 after acquiring an additional 160,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 935,946 shares of the technology company's stock worth $139,390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company's stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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