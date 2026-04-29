Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Hold" from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JXN shares. Evercore set a $118.00 target price on Jackson Financial and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Jackson Financial from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Jackson Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Jackson Financial from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JXN. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 404.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 252 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 469.2% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 296 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 541.2% during the third quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 327 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $115.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.19. Jackson Financial has a 12-month low of $75.16 and a 12-month high of $123.61.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 EPS.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Jackson Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Jackson Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently -1,028.57%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S.-based financial services holding company headquartered in Lansing, Michigan. The company operates primarily through its principal subsidiary, Jackson National Life Insurance Company, and specializes in designing and distributing retirement products. Jackson Financial has been publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker JXN since its initial public offering in May 2022.

The company's core offerings include a broad range of fixed, variable and indexed annuity products aimed at helping individuals preserve and grow retirement assets.

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