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Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
Jackson Financial logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Jackson Financial has a consensus analyst rating of "Moderate Buy" from seven covering analysts, with an average 1-year target price of $125.40.
  • Recent analyst actions were mixed but mostly constructive, including Jefferies upgrading the stock to buy and Barclays raising its target to $139 with an overweight rating.
  • The stock was trading near $116.87, close to its 12-month high of $123.61, while the company also paid a quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share, implying a 3.1% annualized yield.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Jackson Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Jackson Financial from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jackson Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JXN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jackson Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the company's stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the first quarter worth about $4,081,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 210,836 shares of the company's stock worth $17,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 55.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company's stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $116.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.75. Jackson Financial has a 12-month low of $82.65 and a 12-month high of $123.61.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Jackson Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -58.92%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S.-based financial services holding company headquartered in Lansing, Michigan. The company operates primarily through its principal subsidiary, Jackson National Life Insurance Company, and specializes in designing and distributing retirement products. Jackson Financial has been publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker JXN since its initial public offering in May 2022.

The company's core offerings include a broad range of fixed, variable and indexed annuity products aimed at helping individuals preserve and grow retirement assets.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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