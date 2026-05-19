Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $169.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.23% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.40.

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Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:J traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.02. 35,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.25 and a 200 day moving average of $135.13. Jacobs Solutions has a 12 month low of $105.68 and a 12 month high of $168.44.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, President Shannon Miller sold 1,440 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total value of $193,147.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 25,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,399,390.72. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert V. Pragada bought 3,601 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.09 per share, for a total transaction of $400,035.09. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 333,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,076,842.95. This represents a 1.09% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,257 shares of company stock valued at $477,651. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the company's stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company's stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,456 shares of the company's stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company's stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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