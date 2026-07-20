Jade Biosciences (NASDAQ:JBIO) Shares Down 5.4% - Here's What Happened

Jade Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBIO - Get Free Report) traded down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.02 and last traded at $19.74. 97,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 701,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jade Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Jade Biosciences from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Jade Biosciences from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Jade Biosciences from $39.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Jade Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $51.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JBIO

Jade Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $966.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Jade Biosciences (NASDAQ:JBIO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jade Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Jade Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Jade Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $43,557,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Jade Biosciences by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,671,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,645,000 after buying an additional 2,608,757 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Jade Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,323,000. Remedium Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jade Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $24,345,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Jade Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $13,382,000.

Jade Biosciences Company Profile

Jade Biosciences, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for inflammatory skin diseases and chronic itch. Leveraging a small‐molecule platform, the company seeks to address significant unmet needs in dermatology by targeting key pathways involved in pruritus and skin inflammation. Its research efforts are centered on identifying and advancing molecules that can modulate receptor activity in the skin, with a goal of improving safety and efficacy compared to existing treatments.

The company’s lead programs are built around proprietary compounds designed to penetrate the epidermal barrier and selectively inhibit molecular drivers of itch and inflammation.

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