Jaime Mateus-Tique Sells 1,011 Shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT - Get Free Report) Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 1,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $38,367.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 202,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,698,195.45. This trade represents a 0.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jaime Mateus-Tique also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 38,471 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $1,461,513.29.

On Thursday, June 18th, Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 9,791 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $371,568.45.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 33,727 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $1,279,939.65.

On Monday, June 15th, Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 2,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $75,900.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 6,913 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $238,636.76.

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Liquidity Services Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:LQDT traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.90. The company's stock had a trading volume of 162,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,795. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $39.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $120.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. Liquidity Services has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.390 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 55.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,281,332 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,227,000 after buying an additional 454,988 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,743 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $24,954,000 after acquiring an additional 254,875 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,707 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 209,807 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 835.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,535 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 162,120 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 120.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 283,301 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 154,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LQDT. Zacks Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings raised Liquidity Services from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Liquidity Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc is a technology-driven provider of online marketplaces for surplus and remarketed assets. Through its wholly owned platforms—such as Liquidation.com, GovDeals, Machinio and GoIndustry DoveBid—the company connects sellers of industrial equipment, commercial inventory, government surplus and transportation assets with a broad base of registered buyers. Its solutions blend auction formats, fixed-price listings and managed-service offerings to support efficient asset disposition across a wide range of industries.

The company's core services include asset valuation, marketing, inspection and logistics coordination.

Further Reading

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