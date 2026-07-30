James Hardie Industries (JHX) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $1.3972 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 6:00 PM ET.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 2.15%.The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. James Hardie Industries's quarterly revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect James Hardie Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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James Hardie Industries Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:JHX opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average is $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.58. James Hardie Industries has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 119.02 and a beta of 1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a "positive" rating on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of James Hardie Industries from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on James Hardie Industries from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised James Hardie Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $27.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JHX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHX. Xponance LLC boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 16,879 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,684 shares of the construction company's stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 67.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the construction company's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3,431.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company's stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc NYSE: JHX is a global manufacturer of high-performance fiber cement building products. The company specializes in exterior cladding, trim and soffit, as well as interior backerboard solutions designed for residential and commercial construction. By combining cement, sand and cellulose fibers, James Hardie produces durable, low-maintenance materials that resist moisture, fire and termite damage, catering to builders, contractors and homeowners through a network of distributors and retail channels.

The company's flagship products include Hardie® Plank® and Hardie® Panel® siding systems, Hardie® BackerBoard® for tile applications, and a range of architectural trim solutions.

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