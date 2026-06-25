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James Schmidt Sells 331 Shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
June 25, 2026
Vicor logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Vicor CFO James Schmidt sold 331 shares on June 24 at an average price of $334.90, totaling about $110,852. The filing shows he now directly owns 331 shares, a 50% reduction in his holdings.
  • The stock has been trading near the top of its range, recently rising to $331.66 with a market cap of about $15.12 billion. Even after the recent move, Vicor remains highly valued with a P/E ratio above 111.
  • Vicor’s latest earnings were strong, with EPS and revenue beating estimates and revenue up 20.2% year over year. Recent analyst updates remain mostly positive, with multiple firms raising price targets and the stock carrying a Buy consensus rating.
  • Interested in Vicor? Here are five stocks we like better.

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) CFO James Schmidt sold 331 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $110,851.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 331 shares of the company's stock, valued at $110,851.90. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vicor Stock Performance

Vicor stock traded up $9.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $331.66. 168,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.43 and a beta of 2.36. Vicor Corporation has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $369.40. The business's 50-day moving average is $284.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.75.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Vicor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 28.98%.The business had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Vicor's revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vicor Corporation will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Vicor

Here are the key news stories impacting Vicor this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst coverage remains favorable: Craig Hallum, Needham, and Roth Mkm all raised price targets and kept buy ratings on Vicor, while the stock still carries a consensus Buy rating. That suggests analysts see further upside despite recent volatility. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Vicor’s last earnings report was solid, with EPS and revenue both beating expectations and revenue rising 20.2% year over year. Those results support the company’s premium valuation and long-term growth story. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Vicor shareholders also approved the board and executive pay at the 2026 annual meeting. This is a governance update and is unlikely to move the stock by itself. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales from senior executives and directors, including CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli, CFO James F. Schmidt, and Director Andrew D’Amico, may be weighing on sentiment. While insider selling does not necessarily signal business weakness, traders often view this as a caution flag. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: The stock has also been volatile after a sharp pullback from recent highs, which can trigger profit-taking and add to downward pressure. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

VICR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Vicor from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Vicor to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Vicor to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $408.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vicor

Institutional Trading of Vicor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 960.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 318 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 32,400.0% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 325 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vicor

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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