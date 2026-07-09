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JAN (NYSE:JAN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Written by MarketBeat
July 9, 2026
JAN logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • JAN announced a monthly dividend of $0.0475 per share, payable on July 29 to shareholders of record on July 17. The dividend has an annualized yield of about 1.9%.
  • The company recently reported Q2 earnings of $0.23 per share, matching analyst expectations, while revenue came in at $200.35 million versus estimates of $157.96 million.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive, with several firms raising targets and the consensus rating at Buy; the average price target is $29.38.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

JAN (NYSE:JAN - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th.

JAN Stock Performance

Shares of JAN stock opened at $29.34 on Thursday. JAN has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $30.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -586.88 and a beta of 2.16.

JAN (NYSE:JAN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.96 million. JAN has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on JAN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on JAN from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $29.00 target price on JAN in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of JAN in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of JAN from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of JAN in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JAN currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JAN

About JAN

(Get Free Report)

Upon completion of this offering, we will be the only U.S. publicly traded REIT focused exclusively on the senior housing sector and the only U.S. publicly traded REIT whose entire portfolio is owned and operated under RIDEA structures. We have an initial portfolio consisting of 34 senior housing communities, comprised of 10,422 units as of December 31, 2025. Our communities are located primarily in major retirement markets across 10 states, with units in Florida and Texas representing 69% of the total units as of December 31, 2025.

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