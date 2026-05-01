Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to post earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $560.3740 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2026 at 2:00 AM ET.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 25.83%.The company had revenue of $996.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $763.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Janus Henderson Group's revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 0.0%

JHG stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $32.92 and a 12-month high of $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.50. The business's 50-day moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average is $47.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $48.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Janus Henderson Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CTO William B. Cassidy sold 16,947 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $885,819.69. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 118,939 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,216,941.53. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Megan Podzorov sold 1,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $84,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,204 shares in the company, valued at $625,332.96. This trade represents a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 146,229 shares of company stock valued at $7,239,650 in the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 540.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,469 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,177 shares of the company's stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is a global asset manager offering a broad range of investment solutions across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative strategies. The firm provides portfolio management services to institutional clients, financial intermediaries and individual investors. Its product lineup includes actively managed mutual funds, separate accounts and exchange-traded funds, designed to meet a variety of risk-return objectives and investment horizons.

The company was formed in May 2017 through the merger of Janus Capital Group and Henderson Group, combining decades of investment expertise in both the U.S.

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