Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Short Interest Down 18.4% in April

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,600,235 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the March 31st total of 3,186,424 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,124,212 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

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Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 0.0%

JHG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,467. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.66. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $32.92 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.82. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $996.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $48.29.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Megan Podzorov sold 1,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $84,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,332.96. The trade was a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO William B. Cassidy sold 16,947 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $885,819.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 118,939 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,216,941.53. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,229 shares of company stock worth $7,239,650. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,266 shares of the company's stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Impact Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. R Squared Ltd grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 5,499 shares of the company's stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth $5,974,000. Finally, Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company's stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is a global asset manager offering a broad range of investment solutions across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative strategies. The firm provides portfolio management services to institutional clients, financial intermediaries and individual investors. Its product lineup includes actively managed mutual funds, separate accounts and exchange-traded funds, designed to meet a variety of risk-return objectives and investment horizons.

The company was formed in May 2017 through the merger of Janus Capital Group and Henderson Group, combining decades of investment expertise in both the U.S.

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