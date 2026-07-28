Jarrod Patten Sells 1,950 Shares of Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRC) Stock

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRC - Get Free Report) Director Jarrod Patten sold 1,950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $180,277.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,134.70. This trade represents a 6.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

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Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock Stock Performance

Shares of STRC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.22. 852,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,232. Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock has a 12-month low of $71.25 and a 12-month high of $100.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 3.25.

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.9583 per share. This is a positive change from Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock's previous dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRC - Free Report) by 198.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,530 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC's holdings in Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company's stock.

About Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock

Strategy Inc is a bitcoin treasury company and a provider of business intelligence services. It is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. The company also provides industry AI-powered enterprise analytics software. It has one reportable operating segment: the Software Business, which is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sales of the company's enterprise analytics software platform through cloud subscriptions and licensing arrangements and related services (i.e., product support, consulting, and education).

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